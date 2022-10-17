As Zappe Fever rages on through much of New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t seem to shut down the possibility of Bailey Zappe being the starting quarterback when Mac Jones is fully healthy.

Belichick gave a usual non-committal answer when asked Monday who he expects to start at quarterback once Jones is healthy.

“We’ll see how that process is,” Belichick said. “Mac still wasn’t able to play yesterday. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see how he’s doing physically.”

Belichick’s comment comes a day after the Patriots rookie put on his most impressive performance yet in his young career. Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-15 Patriots win, making Zappe 2-0 through his first two NFL starts.

Later on Monday morning, Belichick gave a similar to a similar question about the Patriots’ quarterback situation in his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“That wasn’t an option yesterday,” Belichick said when asked if Jones will play when healthy. “He wasn’t active for the game, so it was really no option to play him.”

Belichick was also asked if Zappe was competing for the starting quarterback job, and didn’t really give much of an answer.

“Look it’s every player’s job to be ready to go. That’s their job,” Belichick said. “Mac wasn’t active yesterday so there’s nothing to really talk about.”

After Jones missed the last three games due to a high ankle sprain, there is an expectation he’ll play in the Patriots’ Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported Monday, citing multiple sources.

Zappe has provided New England with a steady hand and has looked more impressive each week through his first three games. When he replaced Brian Hoyer in the first quarter of the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup against the Packers, Zappe held up well as he completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown in an eventual 27-24 overtime loss.

A week later, Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 29-0 win over the Lions. In his first career start, Zappe led the Patriots to a scoring drive on six of their nine possessions.

Zappe’s performance comes as Jones struggled with the Patriots’ new offense in the three games he played in before injuring his left ankle. Jones completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards with two touchdown passes to five interceptions (he also had a rushing touchdown) as the Patriots went 1-2 in the first three games.

While Jones struggled with the new offense, the offense Zappe’s played under so far appears to be more simplified and he hasn’t been asked to make as many deep throws. With that in mind, that might be why Belichick thinks it isn’t fair to compare the performances of both quarterbacks so far this season.

“I don’t look at it that way, no,” Belichick said when asked if it was a fair comparison.

The Patriots will have an extra day to figure out their quarterback situation for Week 7 as they don’t play until Monday night, when they host the Bears.