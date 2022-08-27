If you didn’t know, the NFL has a plan set in place for former players who suffered through multiple injuries. In theory, this should be a home run: the league gives back to the players by protecting them after their retirement. In practice, though, the NFL’s disability plan has come under scrutiny over the last few decades. One of it’s most recent critics came from a legend of the New England Patriots: Wes Welker.

In a strongly worded tweet, Wes Welker slammed the NFL’s current disability plans for former players. The ex-Patriots wide receiver shared the league’s response to what appears to be his claims for line-of-duty disability benefits. The email essentially said that the NFL has delayed their decision to hand him the benefits, and are asking him to submit more requirements.

⁦@NFL⁩ I don’t have the time or patience for this. Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. This is bush league stuff! pic.twitter.com/kcOfuSStx3 — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) August 27, 2022

Any Patriots fans who followed Welker’s career can attest to the damage the wide receiver sustained in the NFL. Notably, Welker sustained a horrific injury in 2009 when he tore his ACL and MCL. The wide receiver was forced to miss the entirety of the season, and underwent surgery to repair his knee.

The Patriots legend’s case is unfortunately not an uncommon theme in the NFL. The league’s disability plan has come under scrutiny over the last few years due to many high-profile cases. Stories of delayed or reduced payments have littered the league. One former player, Brent Boyd, even coined a chilling description of the NFL’s strategy: “delay, deny, and hope we die”.

Currently, Welker is serving as an assistant coach to one of the Patriots’ long-time rivals, the Miami Dolphins.