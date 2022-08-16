Patriots, Panthers get in absolutely massive brawl at heated joint practice that sees multiple ejections

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are having joint practices this week. And so far, they have not run smoothly. Patriots coach Bill Belichick already cursed out Patriots team staffers for not moving the chains correctly. And today, a massive fight broke out between the teams, per Patriots reporter Ethan Hurwitz.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

As seen in the video, this was truly an all-out brawl. The entire Patriots and Panthers teams were seemingly involved. There were even ejections handed out.

According to Patriots beat reporter Andrew Callahan, a Kristian Wilkerson catch is what started the ruckus. A few of the Panthers defensive backs reportedly said something to him which led to the melee.

Wilkerson, Kendrick Bourne, and Kenny Robinson were all ejected from the practice.

Callahan later reported that a different fight emerged near the Panthers’ sideline. This led to Carolina’s Phil Hoskins also being kicked out of practice.

The practice came to a stop and both the Patriots and Panthers gathered their teams. They were told to quit fighting.

We have already seen a number of fights break out between individual teams during training camp and the preseason. So it is not incredibly surprising to see New England and Carolina going toe-to-toe at a joint practice. Nonetheless, this is the last thing that coaches want to see. Any injuries sustained during an unnecessary brawl would be frustrating without question.

The Panthers and Patriots are scheduled to face off in a preseason matchup on Friday. It will be interesting to see if there is any remaining tension leading into that game.