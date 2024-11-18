The New England Patriots weren't able to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but Vederian Lowe got to experience a pretty cool moment thanks to Drake Maye.

Lowe recorded his first touchdown in his NFL career in the 28-22 loss. The Patriots offensive tackle lined up as a tight end on New England's second-and-goal play from Los Angeles' 4-yard line in the fourth quarter. Rams edge rusher Jared Verse, who lined up opposite of Lowe on the play, didn't drop into coverage as the lineman got wide open in the endzone. Maye perfectly dropped a pass in Lowe's arms.

Even though the Patriots walked out of Gillette Stadium with a loss, Lowe appreciated the moment after the game.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Lowe said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I always thought I could play tight end, growing up. I always thought I had fairly great hands. I always talk with the O-line, saying I got the best hands on the O-line, all that stuff. I’ve been waiting for a moment like this. I’m just glad, when the play got called, everybody executed and we scored a touchdown.”

Expand Tweet

Lowe showed pretty good concentration on the play and his large hands proved to be soft enough to handle Maye's lob with ease. Maye knew he did his part on the play.

“Good hands. He caught them all week,” Maye said. “I tried to give him a nice pass. I think, hopefully, my mom probably could have caught it.” Maye added that he believes trick plays “kind of gets lost in the NFL,” so he was happy to see the trick play called in Sunday's game. Vederian Lowe had been pushing Patriots' coaching staff to have him catch a pass before touchdown vs. Rams It turns out that Lowe has pleaded with the coaching staff to catch a pass in a game for quite some time.

“I said, ‘About damn time,’” Lowe jokingly told reporters when asked what his reaction was to the coaches telling him he'd run for a route. “I’ve been waiting all my life to catch a pass, let alone a touchdown in the NFL. … I was really glad that, in this moment, I was able to execute and make a lifelong dream of mine come true.”

Of course, the Patriots had to gain trust in Lowe in order for him to go out, run a route and grab a pass. Jerod Mayo said they saw him do enough in practice this week in order to do that as he actually ran a route earlier in that game.

“No JUGS machine for him,” Mayo said on Lowe's grab. “It was just something we worked on in practice, and anytime you see special plays like that, look, we've got to see it multiple times. It's not like he's run it one time in practice and you feel good about it. So he caught three balls in practice, so I felt pretty good about him.”

Ultimately, the Patriots fell to 3-8. But Lowe's touchdown provided some brief joy on Sunday.