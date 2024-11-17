The New England Patriots hosted the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Despite going down early, they put up a solid comeback effort because of solid quarterback play. Drake Maye threw his first touchdown to a lineman since taking over as the Patriots signal-caller. Check out this pitch-and-catch with Vederian Lowe.

The Patriots do not have a great supporting cast around their rookie quarterback but he is making the most of it. He has shown strong red zone ability in his short career, namely the last-second touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson against the Titans. This is just another example proving why Patriots fans are so excited about Drake Maye.

Even though the Patriots lost to the Rams on Sunday, they believe in their franchise quarterback. After brutal quarterback play in the post-Brady era, Maye has come in and stabilized the position. The third-overall draft pick has been a star this season and the future is bright.

Patriots must find positives from lost 2024 season

With Sunday's loss, the Patriots moved to 3-8. They are tied with the Jets for the worst record in the AFC East and nearly every position needs drastic improvements. While this is one of the worst seasons this millennium in New England, they can still find positives from the year.

Maye is chief among them, as he fills the most important position very well. He has also developed a relationship with DeMario Douglas that could terrorize defenses for the next decade. Things do have to improve for fans with high expectations to be satisfied moving forward.

The offensive line has been miserable this season, making life hectic for Maye and Stevenson. While they have improved slightly, they need a bona fide star through the draft or free agency. The Patriots have a quarterback, which gives them more hope than many teams in the NFL.