Paul McCartney has cut a couple of tracks from the Beatles' Abbey Road from his recent 'Got Back' tour sets.

During his recent shows on the “Got Back” tour, Paul McCartney made a big cut to his setlist. Some of the tracks from the Beatles' Abbey Road have been dropped.

Abbey Road songs dropped

In the middle of his usual “Got Back” tour sets, McCartney and his band usually plays two songs from the Beatles' Abbey Road. “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window,” two tracks from the Beatles' iconic album, were usually played between “Fuh You” and “Jet.”

Beginning on December 4, McCartney dropped “Fuh You,” the second single off of his 2018 album, Egypt Station, and the aforementioned Abbey Road tracks. That brought his total song count to 36 songs, which is still a lengthy setlist.

The rest of his recent setlists follow the same template as many of his other shows. At the show at the Glastonbury Festival last year, McCartney introduced the Abbey Road tracks as ones that “we've never done live before.” Perhaps after a couple of years of playing them, they didn't connect with the audiences as other Beatles hits do.

The “Got Back” tour began in April 2022 with a show in Spokane, Washington. That leg of the tour concluded with a headlining show at the Glastonbury Festival.

In 2023, Paul McCartney and his band hit the road again. They have been playing dates across Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. The tour is set to conclude on December 16 with a show in Rio de Janeiro. It will also be broadcast on Disney+.