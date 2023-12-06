Paul McCartney will get to showcase his final “Got Back” tour show in front of a huge crowd. Disney+ will once again broadcast a legendary rocker's concert.

Another Disney+ broadcast

Disney+ Brazil announced that McCartney's final “Got Back” tour show on December 16 will be broadcast on the streaming service and Star+.

“We brought Paul McCartney's farewell tour live for you,” the X post began. “Paul McCartney: Got Back, live from Maracanã, on December 165h, at 9:15 pm.”

What's interesting is that Disney+ Brazil's post dubbed this as McCartney's farewell tour. That's never been stated, but perhaps they know something the fans don't. Either that or maybe it was just a mistake.

The “Got Back” tour, his first since the pandemic, began on April 28, 2022, with a show in Spokane, Washington. McCartney and his backing band played 15 more shows across North America before a headlining show at the Glastonbury Festival.

In 2023, McCartney and his band made the decision to go back on the road. They have played dates across Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. As the Disney+ announcement suggests, the final date will take place on December 16 in Rio de Janeiro.

Add Paul McCartney to the list of artists to have their concerts live-streamed on Disney+. Elton John's final US concert on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at the iconic Dodger Stadium was broadcast last year. U2 has also released a documentary with David Letterman through the streaming service.

The Beatles, McCartney's former band, also had a Disney+ project come out. The Beatles: Get Back was released in 2021 and chronicled the Let It Be sessions. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson helped clean up the old footage.