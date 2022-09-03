Payday 3 announced

It won’t be the first time that Payday 3 is announced. In fact, this would be the third time that Starbreeze Studios confirms that Payday 3 is, indeed, in development.

Perhaps the third time would be the charm, but Payday 3 hasn’t exactly been making strides in terms of its development since it was initially announced way back in 2016 when Starbreeze Studios acquired the IP. Perhaps its long-standing relationship with Steam made the Payday franchise infected with Valve’s proclivity to not let their series reach a third game.

Whatever might be the case, Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software have once again announced that Payday 3 is, in fact, in development. In a simple tweet, they announced:

“We’re making Payday 3.”

Yes, yes, that’s what you’ve been saying all this time. However, Overkill Studios would eventually realize that Payday 2’s previous game engine wasn’t strong enough to build the game that they envision, so they abandoned the project in 2017. Then, they transitioned their programming to Unreal Engine 4, which was hip and cool back then, but is now also outdated as most game developers are now developing on Unreal Engine 5. God forbid Overkill Studios declares that they would be transitioning to Unreal Engine 5 and give us yet another delay on the game’s release, but barring any more issues, Starbreeze Studios is looking to publish Payday 3 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2023.

Payday 3 will see the returning cast of Payday: The Heist. The plot will take place mainly in New York in the 2020s, with a more modern world where there are more sophisticated surveillance systems in establishments and cryptocurrencies being the cool new thing. Would we see the Payday Gang crack open safes as well as Crypto Wallets? That’d be interesting. The game is expected to have a long shelf life just like its predecessors, with an eighteen-month post-launch plan already in place for it.

But actually, I also have the nagging feeling that we’d soon see the Payday Gang appear in some capacity in Fortnite before this game finally comes out. After all, it seems like no one is impervious to Fortnite’s overreach.