The New Orleans Pelicans gave Larry Nance Jr. time to heal up over the past month and going by his return the move should pay off handsomely.

Larry Nance Jr. knew the New Orleans Pelicans needed him to return at full strength but the veteran played through several ailments going back to last season. Both Nance Jr. and the team suffered, failing to live up to their expectations. He was admitted battling through several nagging issues to start this season but a shot to the ribs meant a long spell on the injury report. It was a blessing in disguise because it came with time to heal up and prepare mentally.

The Pelicans forward feels, “as good as I’ve felt in years. At the beginning of the year, it was ankle here, groin there. Little things that hadn’t healed up yet. I feel great.”

However the Wyoming alum, “didn’t want to take time off. It all started because I couldn’t play because I broke my rib. I had to be off regardless. Normally, you just rehab and stay ready. This was more than, ‘Stay ready.’ This was, ‘Get ready.’ I wasn’t (ready) before. There was a lot that went into explosion work. A lot of quickness. A lot of lifting.”

The Pelicans put Nance Jr. through a simulated preseason over the last week to ramp up. Still, there is always a concern about rust or reinjury when coming back from multiple knocks. The eight-year veteran responded by notching nine points, grabbing seven rebounds, snatching five steals, and blocking a shot. Oh, and then there was that highlight dunk Zion Williamson used to steal Nance Jr.'s game recap thunder.

Pelicans knew Nance Jr. need time to heal

The decision to hold Nance Jr. despite him being ‘antsy' to return paid off handsomely. He was part of the closing lineup of a tough 112-105 home win over the scrappy Utah Jazz. New Orleans has had trouble closing out wins this season, even with double-digit leads. Nance Jr.'s calm yet tough leadership has been sorely missed. He did not like the way the team was losing without him either, but there was a noticeable difference on Thursday night.

Nance Jr. said, “It just felt like more grit, more scrap (from the Pelicans). It didn’t feel like we were wasting the clock playing not to lose…We were executing and scoring. They can’t guard us, so why would we let off the gas?”

It was the first Pelicans victory over the Jazz in six games since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Willie Green admitted, “Having Larry back, it was huge for us. That’s the Larry we’re all accustomed to seeing. Credit to him, he worked his tail off to get himself ready to play and be who he is to this team. Without Larry, that’s a tougher game to win for us. We’re all grateful to have him back.”

Pelicans play around with post-game recap ritual

Everyone in the Smoothie King Center had a reaction similar to Zion Williamson's description of Nance Jr.'s dagger dunk.

Williamson joked, “It looked like he was going to dunk, but not that.”

Nance Jr. stated confidently, “That’s who I am. It just felt good to get back to who I am. Earlier in the season, I would have got that drop-off and tried to throw up some B.S. hook or some floater. I can make it. But that’s not who I am. That’s not what this team needs from me.”

The elder statesman who might boast of being a '40-year-old savant,' per Williamson, was not even going to bother publishing a postgame recap. Nance Jr. usually does something fun on social media but it was a big night personally. There were lots of congratulations to go around, and he had yet to shower before doing the postgame press conference.

No worries. Williamson beat Nance Jr. to the punch. The cameras had stopped filming but those two kept rolling out jokes once the media session ended. The locker room celebration could be heard 20 yards down the Smoothie King Center hallway before the postgame press conferences even started.

All jokes aside, the team's needs right now are simple. The celebrating of last night is over; the Pelicans have to focus on the next game. The Los Angeles Lakers are visiting the Crescent City on New Year's Eve night.

Expect some fireworks in a revenge game now that Coach Green has a full cupboard of key contributors available around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans owe the Lakers one last 2023 parting shot after suffering an embarrassing defeat in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. With two days to rest up, Nance Jr. and Co. should be ready for a firecracker face-off versus Lebron James and Anthony Davis.