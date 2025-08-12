Aug 12, 2025 at 11:58 AM ET

Monday's practice masked a lingering issue for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The left thumb injury he suffered in Green Bay's first preseason game ultimately required a minor procedure on Tuesday.

“From what I've been understanding, it's a pretty, relatively quick recovery,” head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday, according to Weston Hodkiewicz. “He powered through yesterday. I thought he did a nice job. Some unconventional handoffs, but not the first time I've seen that from a quarterback.”

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst detailed the play that led to Love's thumb injury against the New York Jets.

“That last play, when he kind of split two guys,” Gutekunst told reporters, according to 97.3 The Game. “I think a helmet just got (the thumb).”

Gutekunst went on to say that the injury was “a ligament thing,” and that Love should be able to return to practice next week.

“I think as he gets back, we'll kind of assess where he's at,” Gutekunst said. “It's one of those things where he'll be back at practice next week. How much he can do leading into that Seattle game, we'll kind of see, and he'll be day-to-day.”

LaFleur added that it's “highly unlikely” that Love plays against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale. Rather, the Packers prefer getting their starting quarterback ready for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, a game that they fully believe Love will be ready for.

“He'll be ready for Week 1, and that's the most important thing,” Gutekunst said.

Love missed two games in the 2024 season with an MCL sprain. Backup Malik Willis led the Packers to victories in both games and remains with the team this season.

Outside of those two absences, Love has started every game during his two seasons as the Packers' starter. Gutekunst is confident this injury won't impact the quarterback's status heading into the regular season.

“We'll get him back with plenty of time, and I don't foresee this affecting him long term at all,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers have two preseason games remaining before their Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions on September 7.