Larry Nance Jr. joked about CJ McCollum's stat line after the New Orleans Pelicans broke a franchise record to win their fourth straight game.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been riding high since that embarrassing 44-point NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals. The winners of four straight games even made history against the San Antonio Spurs, sinking 22 three-pointers, a franchise record. Eight players hit a shot from beyond the arc in a total team effort over the last-place San Antonio Spurs (4-21). “You want to take care of games at home, and beat teams that are under .500, to give yourself a chance to not only compete in the playoffs but be at home (as a top-four seed) in the playoffs,” McCollum said after the Pelicans' big win. McCollum finished with 29 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Larry Nance Jr. took issue with the last stat, interrupting McCollum's postgame interview to say the Pelicans needed more assists from the team's starting point guard. “We need better, sir,” was Nance's mic drop and walk-out analysis. McCollum quipped that the Pelicans “shoot so many tough twos it's hard to get assists.” Pelicans execute flawlessly vs. Spurs It was a pretty easy night all things considered. The Pelicans scored 85 second-half points and the starters were able to watch most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines. Everyone cheered when Jose Alvarado sank the 21st three-pointer to tie the record. They erupted when rookie Jordan Hawkins set a new franchise record with the 22nd beyond-the-arc swish.

“We moved the ball a little bit, set good screens, got the ball inside,” McCollum explained. “When you play inside-out, the game is extremely easy.”

Pelicans head coach Willie Green appreciates how the players are operating his system right now.

“The guys are buying into what we are asking them to do,” Green said. “We are staying with it. We trust it. We are showing them the pictures when we watch the film. We are getting on the floor and going over it again and again. Expressing to them how important it is to play with force, play with pace. Continue to share the ball. Just make the simple plays over and over again.

“It’s a blessing to have a group of guys who care,” Green said.”We are going to go through highs and lows throughout the course of the season. These guys care. They care about each other…Guys have responded. We want to continue to have that resiliency throughout the course of the season.”