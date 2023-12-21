Could Jarrett Allen be in a Pelicans jersey in the future?

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) and Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will face off Thursday night but the two teams have been linked together for a while. As first reported by Jake Fischer earlier this week, the Pelicans have been in contact with the Cavaliers to propose a swap of big men possibly needing better playing environments. New Orleans will get a good look at Jarrett Allen, but Cleveland might have to catch Jonas Valanciunas another night.

The Cavaliers may not even see most of the Pelicans' key contributors. Valanciunas, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones are all listed as questionable on the injury report. The three starting lineup stalwarts are all suffering from a non-COVID illness. Cody Zeller (ankle) is also questionable. Kira Lewis Jr. (G League on-assignment), Larry Nance Jr. (right rib fracture), and Matt Ryan (right elbow surgery) have been ruled out, making seven players New Orleans head coach Willie Green may not have available.

Pelicans, Cavaliers understand value of Valanciunas

The Cavaliers will be missing starters Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee). There is still hope for a full-strength squad in the Pelicans locker room though. Injuries and illnesses do not hold Valanciunas back often. The Lithuanian led the team in games played last season and is tied with Dyson Daniels for the lead this year. Valanciunas has been a top 15 center in the world for the better part of a decade but has had trouble finding consistency with a role in Willie Green's rotations.

Green shared what he thought was the most substantial hurdle in the relationship with Valanciunas.

The third-year head coach explained, “Well, it starts with communication on my part. Making sure I'm clear on what we want Jonas to do and be okay with the fact that there are times we want him shooting some threes. There are times when the game will slow down, and we'll throw the ball down to him. He's in the right place defensively and doing the things we are asking him to do but it started with communication.”

Lithuanian looking good as trade rumors ramp up

Valanciunas has posted five consecutive double-doubles, with eight double-doubles in the last nine games. That's a lot of offensive production possibly missing for the Pelicans on the road against an Eastern Conference playoff contender. It would also be hard to replace his locker room leadership but the financial implications of a deal are hard to ignore. Valanciunas is on an expiring $15.4 million deal. Allen has two years remaining on a five-year, $100 million contract.

The December 15 trade eligibility date is now past and the rumors have started to ramp up. The Pelicans have been ‘taking care of business' and surging up the standings with the status quo. Will they shake things up after standing pat all summer, or just spend the next few weeks window shopping? There are some tough decisions ahead for EVP David Griffin, especially after the revelation that Zion Williamson's contract is no longer fully guaranteed.