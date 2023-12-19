Three-point shooting is not the only reason the New Orleans Pelicans are shooting up the standings, but it's a start.

The New Orleans Pelicans are riding a four-game winning in which they've set franchise records for points scored and 3-pointers made. Coach Willie Green's squad is handling what they can control and shooting their way up the standings, literally. The two-point-heavy tandem of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have led the way, but some fan-favorite reserves are helping the team meet 3 three-point shooting goals.

Starters Ingram (5-7) and CJ McCollum (6-7) did plenty of damage in the most recent road win over the San Antonio Spurs. Reserves Jose Alvarado (3-5), Naji Marshall (3-4), and Trey Murphy III (2/5) kept the barrage going to secure a comfortable 146-110 Pelicans' victory.

Jose Alvarado said the Pelicans are “feeling it right now,” though he emphasized they need to keep putting in the work.

“I think everybody is in their mode but to stay there we have to keep working…I think this is the first time we're all healthy and the rotations are right. Now everyone knows the feel of it so everybody gets comfortable with what they got going on. We are figuring it out,” Alvarado furthered.

As for what possibly needs changing with these Pelicans, the undrafted guard now known worldwide as Mr. GTA was adamant.

“Nothing. We just taking care of business. We went out on the road knowing that these are teams we should beat, no disrespect to them. We got to keep attacking like that. It's hard winning in the NBA, coach always saying that. So to go on the road and beat them on their own floor is pretty good for us. We just taking care of business like we are supposed to do,” Alvarado added.

Pelicans expanding shot chart to championship areas

The Pelicans have stated a goal of 40 triples taken per game. It was 30-35 last season. The front office and coaching staff knew they'd have to incrementally increase the volume. The risk of having the players too far outside of their comfort level too soon could have killed any rhythm or chemistry. It took longer than expected perhaps, but the team is now firing away 3-pointers at a championship level.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors are getting up exactly 40 three-pointers per game this season as of December 18, fourth-most in the NBA. New Orleans is shooting exactly 31, fourth-least. The Pelicans have the 18th-best 3-point percentage. Golden State is 14th in comparison.

The Pelicans are just 20th overall in three-point attempts (32.5) over the last four games, all wins. The math of three being a better result topples any argument for sticking with the two-point-heavy offense that has had to fight through the NBA Play-In Tournament the past two seasons. Expect the coaches to stress the importance all season.

McCollum shared, “It’s nice. (The coaches) preach it all the time. Get to the corner. Drive and kick. Guys having confidence to take them and make them, it's really important for us. It makes the game easier for everyone else if we continue to take threes. With the way the analytics is going, it’s really important that we try to get up 40 threes per night.”

Alvarado admitted, “I think that was one of my knocks coming into the NBA. They were saying I'm not a good shooter. I just wanted to keep on proving I'm at least a decent shooter, a good shooter. You know, it's my floaters that are not falling right now so something has to go down. (Three-point shooting) is going good for me right now.”

Alvarado also gave an after-practice scouting report on Naji Marshall, who is shooting 45.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

“He wants to get paid. He hoopin'. He trying to get paid doing what he's supposed to do and he deserves it, whatever is coming his way. Shout out to my dog man. He's hooping…Overall, just his whole game he is hoopin' really well. I think he's playing some of the best basketball I've seen played in a while. He's locked in. He wants to be the best version of himself and he keeps on growing his game,” Grand Theft Alvarado added.

The same could be said for the team as a whole. They seem locked into the “shoot more quality 3-pointers” game plan. These Pelicans look close to what most believed would be their best version, judging on potential. They also seem to be growing more comfortable playing together. If New Orleans keeps on this trajectory, a top-four spot and home-court advantage in at least one playoff series is very possible.

But as Alvarado said, they need to keep working.