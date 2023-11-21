New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson nearly broke the rim on this break away slam against the Kings

Zion Williamson dominated inside by scoring 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting to propel the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Williamson was overpowering for the Pelicans, but it was one slam in particular that had fans going wild:

ZION WILLIAMSON STEAL AND SLAM 📸pic.twitter.com/HADk7sCoN3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Of course, the Pelicans superstar is one of the most ferocious dunkers in the NBA. Synergy Analysis and Insight extraordinaire Todd Whitehead was having some fun with new data tools and cobbled together new dunking stats.

Williamson has the best hang-time, which only starts once a hand is on the ball, and slam speed, which is the speed of the ball through the hoop. There is a lot of quality in the dunks. Williamson just lacks volume so far.

If Williamson can stay healthy for the Pelicans, the sky is the limit – both personally and roster-wise. Joining with Brandon Ingram, Heb Jones, and CJ McCollum, Williamson heads up a Pelicans squad that is loaded with potential.

Williamson, who missed Saturday’s game against Minnesota for rest, had 18 points in the second quarter, shooting 8 for 11 as the Pelicans outscored the Kings 37-22 to take a 66-53 halftime lead. Williamson had eight points from close range during a 22-4 run that turned a four-point deficit into a significant lead. Pounding the ball inside helped the Pelicans shoot 57.8% in the first half, and 54.3% for the game.

After only playing in 29 games total over the last two seasons, the Pelicans star has played in 11 of the team's 14 games so far this year. Williamson is averaging 22 points to go along with more than six rebounds and four assists per game.

Up next – the Pelicans take on Sacramento for the second time in three days on Wednesday.