The Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kings are now 8-4, and they have won their last six games. Sacramento was missing De'Aaron Fox for a couple games, but they are very happy to have him back.

The Kings are now 8-4, and they have won their last six games. Sacramento was missing De'Aaron Fox for a couple games, but they are very happy to have him back. Fox is scoring 31.9 points per game, and he also dishes out 6.1 assists. Domantas Sabonis is having a fantastic year to start this season. He is averaging 20.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season. Four other players are averaging double-figures this season to help out the team, as well.

The Pelicans are 6-7, and they have been struggling. They are 6-7, but they have lost six of their last 10 games. Not having C.J McCollum is really getting to the Pelicans. However, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson are both scoring over 21 points per game. As a team, the Pelicans are scoring 112.1 points per game. The Pelicans are coming off a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-108)

New Orleans Pelicans: +1 (-112)

Over: 237 (-112)

Under: 237 (-108)

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings score a lot of points when Fox plays, and that will not change in this game. They are scoring 127.3 points per game when Fox is in the lineup. They have scored at least 125 points in their last five games, and that was against some pretty good teams. The Pelicans are giving up 115.6 points per game, and that is the 10th-most in the NBA. Sacramento should be able to keep scoring in this game, and cover the spread.

Do not ignore the Kings' winning streak. It is not a fluke that they are winning with Fox being back. Sacramento is 6-1 when Fox plays this season, and they are 4-0 since he has returned from injury. Fox is the heart of this team, and he is very good at leading them to wins. He gives the Kings a chance to cover the spread anytime he takes the court.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento allows opponents to shoot 48.5 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range, and 114.4 total points. The Pelicans need Williamson and Ingram to play their best game in this one because they have to keep up offensively. The Kings do give up their fair share of points, so New Orleans will be able to score some. If the Pelicans can put up 115+ points there is a good chance for them to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This is expected to be a close game, and you can honestly just take the moneyline either way. I can not ignore the winning streak, and how good the Kings are with Fox in the lineup. The Pelicans miss McCollum, and they are inconsistent as a team in general. I am going to take the Kings to cover this spread, and win the game. I also believe the over is going to hit.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Kings -1 (-108), Over 237 (-112)