Jonas Valanciunas is outplaying his contract and proving to be a key component of success for the New Orleans Pelicans.

If you'll allow for a food analogy this Monday before Thanksgiving, the NBA season is nowhere near baked done but 14 games is enough to get the smells circulating through the kitchen. Specific lineups are still working with small sample sizes but some spicy trends are starting to emerge. Well, it seems the New Orleans Pelicans pair best with a steady buffet of touches for Jonas Valanciunas.

Most expect Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to dominate headlines once the playoff race really heats up. Sure, Ingram and Williamson are All-Stars and they should carry most of the burdens of the team's success. Arguably, they are paid to carry that burden. They are the only players truly capable of captaining this team to its championship potential. Valanciunas is the steady veteran ballast that helps guide the Pelicans through choppy waters.

Alright, that's a few Thanksgiving and some ship references worked into this already. Getting to the point quicker than a second helping, Valanciunas is providing a solid workmanlike 25.1 minutes a night for the Pelicans. He's averaging 13.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. He's averaging a career-high in blocks (6th overall per 48) and assists while sitting 8th overall in rebounds per 48 minutes. Frankly, he is as invaluable to the team's success as salt and pepper is to any kitchen.

New Orleans does not want to overburden their starting center with minutes, especially this early in the season. The Pelicans brought in Cody Zeller to give 5-10 minutes depending on the matchups. Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones, or Zion Williamson will play the small ball five in short spurts.

Still, Valanciunas playing half of the game gives this team a solid foundation to build around on both ends of the court. Polarizing as the big man may be among the fanbase, the advanced stats say Pelicans head coach Willie Green has got the big man's usage rate dialed in.

No Value Like Jonas Valanciunas

Valanciunas is not picking on a soft schedule either. He just spent the past week squaring off against Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, Karl Anthony-Towns, Rudy Gobert, Grant Williams, and up-and-comer Alperen Sengun. He is going into the holiday season ranked the 15th most efficient player per 48 minutes. Not among centers…in the entire NBA.

He's doing far better than Deandre Ayton, Jusuf Nurkic, Myles Turner, and many other replacement players in the rumor mill this summer.

Finding another key contributor on an inexpensive contract to slot next to Williamson and Ingram would be nearly impossible in this market. If avoiding the luxury tax is an issue, it is as simple as trading Kira Lewis Jr.

Financial markets fluctuate wildly over time. The Jonas Economy continues to provide great returns for Willie Green and the Pelicans. When will that time come to an end? The 31-year-old Lithuanian is making just $15.4 million on a deal that expires this summer. Extending Valanciunas gives the teams options above and below the first apron tax lines. Still, it's a decision still on the front office's table.

Anthony Davis is the world's most expensive center at just under $60 million. Valanciunas is playing better than the 19th highest-paid big man in the game. The only decision is whether to roll with Valanciunas through the playoffs or make a swap at the trade deadline. He will have value to a contending team if the Pelicans are languishing in the standings.

If they are close, go with the date that brought you to the dance I say. Well, unless there is an obvious upgrade available and ownership approves of going for broke. If not, stand pat.

Sure, going with Valanciunas much longer in his career is a gamble. However, Lady Luck can be a devil when one does not appreciate the value already in hand. The Pelicans stuck by this roster all summer, why switch up now? They are getting too much value around Ingram and Williamson to disrupt the locker room's current chemistry.