Saying the season has not gone to plan for the New Orleans Pelicans would be an understatement. EVP David Griffin and coach Willie Green's game plan for this year had a deep roster prepared for the usual setbacks that strike throughout an 82-game schedule. Zion Williamson (12), Dejounte Murray (17), CJ McCollum (13), Herb Jones (14), Trey Murphy III (12), and Brandon Ingram (2) missing a combined 70 games over the first month was an unimaginable scenario. Thankfully, rookie Yves Missi's surprisingly steady contributions have been a breath of fresh air for a franchise in need of positive news.

Missi has already showcased enough defensive versatility to feel comfortable with the big man in a postseason setting. The Baylor alum's intriguing offensive game is starting to produce points in ways that should keep defenses honest. the 20-year-old is making extra passes and going at pace off the dribble in ways that should help the Pelicans for years to come.

Green is worried about the here and now, and Missi has been a much-appreciated helpful hand to start the season. He posted 16 points and 13 rebounds in a 104-100 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. The effort coming off a shoulder injury definitely got the front office's attention.

“Another big performance from Yves,” Green stated, “He was battling the shoulder injury the last few days, missed the Golden State Warriors game, missed practice, but showed up huge (versus the Pacers). Big time effort on both ends of the floor. The sky is the limit for him. He is such a really good young player and we just hope he can keep doing what he is doing because it is really helping us.”

The rookie is not making the same mistake twice thanks to a highly detailed coaching staff breaking down the nuances.

“(Missi) is getting better and better right before our eyes,” Green boasted. “We are all excited about his progress and the things he is able to do and pick up things on the fly. He will continue to work at it. He is just trending up.”

The Pelicans (4-14) will have a tough time trying to salvage the season but it is hard to argue for a more pleasant surprise than the rookie big man. Missi (23.7 minutes) is averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks/steals per game while shooting 53.7% from the floor. The 63.4% free-throw rate might keep him off the floor late in close games but there is no reason for the disappointing Pelicans to reduce the rookie's minutes.

There must be an eye toward the future as New Orleans hopes to shock the world with a run back up the Western Conference standings. Zion Williamson's Pelicans are in good spirits but the All-Star is not expected back until January. Remaining in the NBA Play-in Tournament conversation will be a challenge but Missi looks to have solved the starting center problem for the rest of 2024 at least.