New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is listed as “questionable” for Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez wrote in a Friday tweet.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said forward Larry Nance Jr. and guard Jose Alvarado have been doing more work on the court, continued Lopez. On Friday, Nance went through player development drills at practice while Alvarado got in dribbling and passing work.

Brandon Ingram suffered an ankle injury in a 113-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans announced he could not return to the game with a right ankle sprain. He finished the night with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17.5 minutes played for the Pelicans.

New Orleans announced forward Zion Williamson would be sidelined for at least two weeks with a lingering hamstring injury. Forward E.J. Liddell, who signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans in October, is the only other player on the Pelicans’ injury report.

Thunder forwards Aleksej Pokusevski and Kenrich Williams were listed as “out” on ESPN’s injury report. Forward Jalen Williams and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were listed as “day-to-day.”

In late December, New Orleans claimed a victory in all three of their matchups against the Thunder, including a 128-125 overtime victory. The Pelicans won by three points in the team’s last contest at the Paycom Center, a game that saw Brandon Ingram score 34 points and complete 14 of his 24 shot attempts. Five players scored in double digits for the Pelicans that night, including Alvarado, who added 14 points of his own in the road win.

The Pelicans hold the tenth seed in the Western Conference and sit one game ahead of the Thunder in the West standings.

The Pelicans will tip off against the Thunder at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday in the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports New Orleans.