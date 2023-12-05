ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Heading into the NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal round, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum was the favorite to win the MVP award. Once Tatum and the Celtics were eliminated after losing to the Indiana Pacers, a new favorite emerged in New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Brandon Ingram has been a standout throughout the tournament, averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He has put up at least 30 points in three of their five tournament games, and has led the Pelicans to the semifinal round after beating the Sacramento Kings 127-117. Now, he's leading the MVP race with +450 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

In second is Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who also made the semifinals after putting up his first triple-double in the win over the Celtics. The NBA's breakout star is averaging 26.9 points, four rebounds and 11.9 assists per game, and now has +490 odds to win.

Following Haliburton is a pair of Milwaukee Bucks in Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard has slightly better odds at +600 while Giannis is in fourth with +700 odds. For both of these players to stay in contention, the Bucks will have to win their quarterfinal game Tuesday against the New York Knicks. While the two have both played outstanding, their combined impact could create a disadvantage for each other to win MVP since both are so valuable.

After the Bucks stars, LeBron James closes out the top-5 in fifth, with +750 odds. Like Giannis and Lillard, LeBron and the Lakers still have to win in the quarterfinal as they take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday.