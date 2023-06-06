New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has committed to join Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, according to ESPN sources.

He joins what looks likely to be a roster filled to the brim with young stars, with a list of names including Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson and Austin Reaves having reportedly already committed to play.

The second pick from the 2016 draft, Ingram had an injury plagued 2022-23 campaign, but when he was on the floor he was a hugely valuable part of the Pelicans side. He averaged career-highs in a number of categories across the 45 games in which he played this season, with his 24.7 points, 5.8 assists and 39.0% shooting from long range all the best numbers of his career.

Ingram is a one-time All-Star, having earned those honors in 2020 – the same year in which he won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. He hasn't been able to replicate that to this point in his career, though that has been in large part due to his inability to get on the court.

Over the past two seasons, Ingram has played just 55 and 45 games, substantially hindering his impact. When on the floor, however, he's been as good as ever. Always a capable scorer, he's shown demonstrable improvement in his ability to create for teammates, something which will be valuable in the FIBA game style in which isolation plays are a little less common than what they are in the NBA.

The FIBA World Cup kicks off on the 25th of August, with Team USA's first game coming on the 26th against New Zealand. Expect Brandon Ingram to play a significant role in their fortunes as they attempt to become the first team to win the tournament for the sixth time.