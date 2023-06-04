Anthony Edwards is coming off the best season of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 21-year-old has now decided to cap it off by headlining Team USA's stacked roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup tournament in August. This will be Edwards' first official appearance for the national squad after joining the USA select team (the squad that scrimmages against the national squad) for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This report comes via NBA insiders Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic, who have also revealed that Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, and Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks have all already committed to Team USA as well.

Edwards arguably remains to be the biggest star among the bunch. Still, there is no shortage of star power in Reaves, Haliburton, and Bridges, who are likewise coming off the best seasons of their respective NBA tenures. Let's also not underestimate the presence of one-time NBA champion Bobby Portis, who will also provide a veteran presence among this young group.

The FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines this summer, with the tournament set to kick off for Team USA on Aug. 26 against New Zealand. Led by coach Steve Kerr, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the national squad is scheduled to start training camp on Aug. 3, and there will surely be more than a few big names added to the roster as the date approaches.