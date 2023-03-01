For the first time since being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers in Feb. 2022, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will face former backcourt mate Damian Lillard, as the two prepare to face off on Wednesday.

Due to Lillard’s health (or lack thereof) last season, the first three opportunities that the two teams had to face each other came and went without the two being able to actualize the battle. McCollum first returned to the Moda Center last March, in what was a 10-point win for the Pelicans. McCollum scored 25 points in that matchup, shooting 9-16 from the field and 3-6 from 3-point range.

Speaking about the emotions that come along with returning to Portland, a place where he spent the first nine-plus seasons of his career, McCollum admits that “the first time was more emotional than this one” (h/t Christian Clark of nola.com).

“I have been gone for awhile,” he notes. “I have sold my house and everything.”

“It will be another game where I want to go compete and give ourselves a chance,” he says, continuing to downplay the matchup.

McCollum’s perspective makes perfect sense for an individual that has distanced himself from the city, fan base and franchise with time. Nonetheless, there should still be some excitement or anxiety about the opportunity to play against Dame on a national stage.

“It’ll probably be strange at first,” McCollum admits (h/t Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report).

“It’ll be kind of weird. Even when you watch us play, it’s still kind of weird for some fans. But we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to try to get a win for our teams.”