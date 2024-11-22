The patchwork New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson have been guided through tough times by Willie Green's spirit practically every season since the Detroit Mercy alum took a job no one else seemed to want. When others turned down a challenge, Green jumped at an opportunity to coach Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. Now, again, a hamstring-hobbled Williamson is just itching to get back into the rotations while Green tries to keep up with the Western Conference's contenders.

New Orleans needs a boost to get back into the NBA Playoffs conversation. Pelicans' sharpshooters Jordan Hawkins and Ingram are back in action but Williamson is still weeks away from a return to five-on-five practices. The franchise cornerstone mentioned January as a possible month for fans to expect Green to have a full roster hitting a new top gear.

“It's very unfortunate,” Williamson allowed. “But as a team, we are keeping our spirits up and it's a long season. Guys are starting to return so that's going to be great. Hopefully, by January we will be in full stride.”

The Pelicans know this is a tough situation but there is only one way to get through it: sticking together in hopes of better days. Green has talked about tough times plenty this season. The Pelicans are pushing on because, by all accounts, Green's message has not gone stale.

“That's just goes along with keeping our spirits up,” Williamson noted. “It's keeping our spirits up, coming in the gym every day in good spirits and just bonding as a team…We know the position we are in right now. It's not a good one at the moment. But like I said, we come to the gym every day in good spirits and we are going to figure it out.”

Zion Williamson, Pelicans riding with Willie Green

Zion Williamson also expanded on how the rash of injuries that have hit Willie Green's rotations and what the Pelicans are doing to not waste a learning opportunity. The All-Star even gave an encouraging timeline for when Green's Pelicans can play at full strength. It's safe to say, the Pelicans will ride with Green until the wheels completely fall off, and for good reason.

“(The injuries) are bringing us closer together,” Williamson shared. “It's attention to detail for guys who aren't playing. Even for guys who are playing, it's those small details. I've talked about it over the past few years. If we want to be a great team those small details matter. We've been locking in on those.”

Seeing the return-to-action dates creeping up for half the roster goes a long way to injecting good vibes into the locker room. Williamson has enjoyed watching some diamonds in the rough get their moment in the spotlight.

“Absolutely. Some of the guys like Brandon Boston Jr., are getting a chance to showcase his talent and his skill by playing 30 minutes. It's one of those blessings in disguise,” Williamson explained. “When you see somebody else shining you want to support them. So like I said, good spirits, and as a team we are together.”