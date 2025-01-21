The New Orleans Pelicans came back down 25 points and defeated the Utah Jazz in overtime, 123-119. It took a collective group effort, but it was CJ McCollum who stole the show for the team, finishing the game with 45 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. McCollum became the first player in franchise history to post those numbers in a game.

The Pelicans have now won their fourth straight game and seven of their last ten. The team's rough start to the season was due to injuries, and not everybody was healthy for this game. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones did not play in this game, but they were still able to weather the storm and get a big win.

Hopefully, as the season continues and they get more bodies back on the court, they can continue to win more games.

CJ McCollum reels Pelicans to OT win

CJ McCollum has been in a groove for the Pelicans as of late, scoring 45 or more points twice in 10 games, and helping the team get back on track. After the game, head coach Willie Green spoke about McCollum's impact on the floor.

“CJ was incredible and once he got going I thought his teammates did a great job of trying to find him,” Green said. “We were drawing stuff up for him. He executed offensively over and over again. Without that effort, it’s hard for us to win that game.”

McCollum isn't the most athletic, but he knows that his jump shot is one thing that won't go away for as long as he plays basketball.

“I ain’t out here dunking on people,” McCollum said. “It’s skill. It’s strategy. It’s angles. It’s footwork. It’s a jump shot that never leaves. I’ll be able to shoot when I’m 40.”

With so many injuries to the team, it's been hard for them to get into any type of groove, but since the new year has started, things have changed. McCollum and Dejounte Murray have been on the court together more, and Trey Murphy III has been playing some good basketball for the Pelicans as well. Zion Williamson returned a few weeks ago, and though he may be on a conditioning schedule, he is still making an impact when he's on the court. The only thing that Pelicans' fans are hoping for now is Brandon Ingram returning soon, as he's currently dealing with a right ankle sprain. As for Herb Jones, he's out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, and it's uncertain when he'll be back for the Pelicans.