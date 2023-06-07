There is quite a lot of offensive talent in the NBA currently, and one such guy who is contributing to that group of players is CJ McCollum. While he's not the greatest player to ever set foot on the court, McCollum is a source of offensive consistency, having averaged over 20 points per game in eight straight seasons now.

McCollum hasn't always been a fantastic defender, but he took a step forward with his play on that end of the court in the 2022-23 season. McCollum has gone against every star player you can think of in the NBA currently, and he recently decided to reveal the five players he believes are the toughest to defend in the league right now.

CJ McCollum's list of the toughest NBA players to defend: 1. Kevin Durant

2. Stephen Curry

3. LeBron James

4. Anthony Davis

5. Nikola Jokic Thoughts? 🤔 (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/t9nOYkbkUl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

This is a pretty interesting list with some rather glaring omissions, chief among them being Joel Embiid. Embiid literally just won the league MVP for the past season after averaging 33.1 points per game, which would seem to indicate that he is indeed tough to defend. Instead, LeBron James, who slowed down as this season went on, and the inconsistent Anthony Davis found their way onto this list over Embiid.

There are other interesting omissions, such as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, but you can't really get too upset about the inclusions of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic. This is still a decent list from CJ McCollum, but it's safe to say he may have put a big target on his back for guys like Embiid and Antetokounmpo when they face off next season.