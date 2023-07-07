EJ Liddell was a beast for Ohio State basketball and terrorized the Big Ten Conference. His stint with the Buckeyes saw him tally 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. His journey after the NBA Draft was not as easy but he pushed through. Trajan Langdon has just rewarded him with a roster spot on the New Orleans Pelicans alongside Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram.

The 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has earned a full deal with the Pelicans. His two-way contract which allowed him to play for the G League's Birmingham Squadron was recently upgraded. A team option was added to the three-year contract of E.J. Liddell, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

His first game with an upgraded contract happens in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Pelicans' big man has a chance at redemption after he tore his ACL last year.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson get a reliable big man who is highly efficient inside the paint. He had a 49% field goal shooting percentage in his last stint with the Buckeyes. His shooting from beyond the arc also took a big leap. He only knocked down 19.2% of the shots he took in three-point range in his first year with Ohio State basketball. EJ Liddell averaged a smooth 37.4% on three-pointers before the NBA Draft.

He gets to prove himself as a replacement for Jaxson Hayes in the Summer League. A lot could change in a year and Liddell just proved that. Will the new big man fit in well on constant NBA-caliber pressure?