NBA free agency is beginning to wind down. Even though July 6 is the day that contracts can become official, most deals have already been agreed upon. Most of the top free agents already knew where their destination would be shortly after the negotiation period began on June 30. From now until the start of training camp, most of the remaining free agents fall under the bargain bin category. With all the money essentially spent, these players will likely have to settle for minimum contracts. The New Orleans Pelicans have had a relatively quiet NBA free agency, essentially swapping out Jaxon Hayes for Cody Zeller. That's likely going to be it for them this offseason but they should target T.J. Warren on a bargain contract to round out their roster.

The Pelicans found themselves in an interesting situation once free agency began with the whole Zion Williamson fiasco seemingly dying down. Despite swirling rumors that the Pelicans were exploring Williamson trades, the prevailing thought after the last few weeks seems to be that he is staying with the Pelicans for now.

The main issue for the Pelicans has been health. They've suffered from injury issues the past couple of seasons with Williamson chief among them. When the team was healthy back during the early months of the 2022-23 season, they were in the mix for the best record in the Western Conference. This is not a bad roster. This team is capable of being a playoff team and Willie Green appears to be one of the league's rising coaches.

With no money to spend in free agency, barring any unforeseen major trade, the Pelicans best shot at keeping up with the rest of the West is through internal development particularly from Williamson and Brandon Ingram who are the team's franchise players. With that said, the Pelicans can still add to their roster in the form of the bargain bin in free agency.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One player worth targeting for the Pelicans is veteran wing T.J. Warren. With Williamson making his supposed return to the lineup next season, one of either Herb Jones or Trey Murphy III will move to the bench. Whether it's Jones or Murphy, either one will be the Pelicans only consistent, proven wing option with the second unit. Dyson Daniels is still incredibly young and developing. Kira Lewis is getting back up to game speed still after recovering from an ACL injury. E.J. Liddell is in the same boat Lewis was. Jordan Hawkins is a rookie. Naji Marshall isn't a consistent three-point threat.

That's where T.J Warren can come in. Now Warren hasn't exactly been the model of consistency the past couple of seasons, but he's dealt with his own injury issues. He began last season with the Brooklyn Nets, easing his way back onto the court after missing essentially two straight seasons due a foot injury. He never really found a comfortable rhythm and he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant deal. He wasn't able to establish himself with the Suns either and he's probably looking for a team where he can show he's still capable of contributing at the NBA level.

The Pelicans are a perfect spot for him. He comes cheap so it's not like the Pelicans are shelling out significant money for him. Before his injury, he was on the verge of breaking out. He can fill the role Josh Richardson held before he signed with the Miami Heat in free agency. Warren is a career 14.6 points per game scorer with 35.4 percent shooting from three-point range. He's only 29-years-old. It's possible the Pelicans just opt to go with the option they already have on the roster and just see who earns the majority of the backup wing minutes. But they should give Warren a shot to be in the mix as well.