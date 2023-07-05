The New Orleans Pelicans released their 2023 NBA Summer League roster on Monday.

Our @NBASummerLeague roster is set! 🏀 Assistant Coach Casey Hill will serve as the Summer Pels head coach

Casey Hill, the former head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors and the then-Agua Caliente Clippers, will be the team's head coach. New Orleans will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. CDT on Friday in COX Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will be broadcasted on NBA TV.

The Pelicans' roster will feature plenty of former college stars, international prospects and a few returning faces. The team's 2022 Summer League lineup featured a few members of last year's Pelicans' roster. Guard Jose Alvarado, forward Trey Murphy III and forward Naji Marshall all played during the team's 2022 run, which saw them earn a record of 3-2 and an average point differential of 11.4.

Who are some players to watch for during the Pelicans' 2023 Summer League run?

Jordan Hawkins

Hawkins, the No. 14 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, will have the opportunity to showcase the shooting versatility Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon highlighted after the draft.

“It creates another source of offense,” Langdon said of Hawkins, via NBA.com. “We don't have anybody like that (with) his shot variety. His shot profile is as unique as you can find in college basketball. Whether it's transition, coming off ball screens, coming off staggered (screens), flare screens, anything you can think of, he can do it. The speed at which he comes off that opens up a lot of other things (for teammates).”

The 6-foot-5 guard's time in the Summer League can give him extra reps with some of his potential Pelicans teammates for next season. If he can find ways to translate his versatile scoring ability in the Summer League, it could show the kind of scoring and shooting guard he can be alongside guard C.J. McCollum during the 2023-24 season.

E.J. Liddell

Liddell is one of the returning faces from last year's Summer League roster.

Liddell suffered a torn ACL during his last run in the Summer League. The former No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft signed a two-way contract in October after an accomplished career at Ohio State, giving him the opportunity to learn throughout his year with the team.

“I've taken a lot of little mental notes I'm going to use for myself,” Liddell said, via The Rookie Wire. “The talent level that this league has just seeing it in person and being on the bench just watching guys out there is definitely exciting to see. I know what it takes to be great.”

Liddell will have another opportunity to demonstrate his talents in the Summer League after he played in two games last season. If he can replicate what he learned from his year with the squad and the talent he showed at Ohio State, he should be a fantastic experienced player to look out for when the Pelicans face the Timberwolves on Friday.

Dyson Daniels

Daniels can be a reliable guard option after he played in 59 games and started in 11 for New Orleans last season. He earned averages of 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the 17.7 minutes he played per game. He showed he can be a unique player for the Pelicans during his first season in the NBA, a point Pelicans head coach Willie Green went over in January.

“Dyson has been doing great for us,” Green said, via The Rookie Wire. “A young guy — 19 years old — I'm kind of throwing him in the fire, especially with guys being out but he is handling it well. We know he is an excellent defender, a high-IQ basketball player on the floor. He'll make some mistakes and those are things we can correct and continue to get better but he brings a ton of confidence into games.

“He has great size for a wing. He can play four positions and guard four positions so that makes him unique. We'll continue to work together with our whole group. We're excited about Dyson and what he brings to our team.”

Having a player like Daniels, who has had a year to refine his game with the Pelicans' roster, could help ensure New Orleans has experienced options to fall back upon in the Summer League.