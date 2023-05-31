The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to restructure their player care and performance team after Zion Williamson played only 29 games this season.

The change comes after a disappointing season riddled with injuries that kept the Pelicans from reaching their potential as a team, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com. They are expected to make their changes before the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

The Pelicans are restructuring their player care and performance team after a season filled with injuries, per @cclark_13. The change comes after a season where Zion Williamson played only 29 games and Brandon Ingram played only 45 games. pic.twitter.com/mieH6yk6P0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

Zion was expected to have a bounce-back season this year after missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury. He led the Pelicans to first place in the Western Conference at one point and had a 23-14 record. All of that changed when Zion sustained a hamstring injury on January 2 against the 76ers that would keep him out the rest of the season. In 29 games, he averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game on an extremely efficient 60.8% shooting.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brandon Ingram also had an extremely difficult season health-wise. The former Laker only played in 45 games and averaged 24.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on 48.4% shooting and 39.0% from deep.

And as their main guys sat out, the New Orleans Pelicans’ record plummeted. They finished with a 42-40 record and lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In Tournament. All Zion and Ingram can do was sit on the bench

For Zion Williamson, the clock is ticking. At 22 years old, the former #1 overall pick has only played 114 out of a possible 318 NBA games. That’s less than 50%. There’s a reason he’s touted as the next LeBron James but his inability to stay healthy was overlooked, and his liability in that department has reared its ugly head.

The hope for the Pelicans is for them to be able to support their young star in being physically capable to withstand an 82-game season. Because if not, they will fail to maximize a generational talent in Zion.