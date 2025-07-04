One of the greatest spectacles on planet Earth showcases his special talent every Fourth of July. On American's Day, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut demolishes hot dogs, and there is usually nobody close to him on the stage. Once again in 2025, Joey Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 17th time. There may never be another who accomplished the feat he has done.

JOEY CHESTNUT'S DOMINANCE CONTINUES 🐐 Chestnut downs 70.5 hot dogs to win his 17th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title 🏆 🌭 pic.twitter.com/B3TMBrayZ7 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2025

In 2025, Jaws took down 70.5 hot dogs, 5.5 shy of the record held at that event in Coney Island. Chestnut set that record in 2021 when he consumed 76 Nathan's hot dogs. The last time he won the event was in 2023, as he did not participate in 2024. Instead, he held his own event at Fort Bliss, where he ate 57 hot dogs in five minutes.

The reason Chestnut was not allowed to participate in 2024 was due to a sponsorship between Chestnut and Impossible Foods. Impossible Foods is a competitor of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, and as a result, Chestnut could not perform.

The break did not last long as Chestnut returned in 2025. He puts his name in a serious conversation as some of the best to ever do what they do. Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali, and Joey Chestnut. Those were all the best to ever do it in their respective sport. Nobody comes close to Chestnut when it comes to competitive eating.

Competition is what fuels a lot of athletes. Anybody can do spectacular things when nobody is watching or when there are no stakes, but when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, you can always rely on Joey Chestnut dominating the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on the Fourth of July.