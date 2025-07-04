One of the greatest spectacles on planet Earth showcases his special talent every Fourth of July. On American's Day, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut demolishes hot dogs, and there is usually nobody close to him on the stage. Once again in 2025, Joey Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 17th time. There may never be another who accomplished the feat he has done.

In 2025, Jaws took down 70.5 hot dogs, 5.5 shy of the record held at that event in Coney Island. Chestnut set that record in 2021 when he consumed 76 Nathan's hot dogs. The last time he won the event was in 2023, as he did not participate in 2024. Instead, he held his own event at Fort Bliss, where he ate 57 hot dogs in five minutes.

The reason Chestnut was not allowed to participate in 2024 was due to a sponsorship between Chestnut and Impossible Foods. Impossible Foods is a competitor of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, and as a result, Chestnut could not perform.

The break did not last long as Chestnut returned in 2025. He puts his name in a serious conversation as some of the best to ever do what they do. Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali, and Joey Chestnut. Those were all the best to ever do it in their respective sport. Nobody comes close to Chestnut when it comes to competitive eating.

Competition is what fuels a lot of athletes. Anybody can do spectacular things when nobody is watching or when there are no stakes, but when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, you can always rely on Joey Chestnut dominating the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on the Fourth of July.

More Sports News
The PWHL/Professional Women's Hockey League logo on a a hockey rink
Night of shocking moves headlines 2025 PWHL DraftJess Koffie ·
PWHL Toronto Sceptres forward Jesse Compher (18) joins team mates and fans as they celebrate a goal scored by forward Hannah Miller (34) against the Boston Fleet in the third period at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
New PWHL teams prep for inaugural season in 2025 Expansion DraftJess Koffie ·
Oklahoma's Sam Landry greets fans before the Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Tech Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners at Devon Park.
AUSL’s inaugural season explainedJess Koffie ·
A general view of the 2024 NBA Boston Celtics Championship parade in Boston.
Fenerbahçe Euroleague Championship parade makes NBA parade look like child’s playYasmin Edañol ·
Tom Brady prior to the IndyCar Series 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Tom Brady mercilessly booed during Indy 500 appearanceKendall Capps ·
Feb 16, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) walks onto the driver introduction stage to greet fans before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jimmie Johnson’s Indianapolis 500 photo with Tom Brady gets fans buzzingJaren Kawada ·