The NBA offseason is an opportunity for basketball players to take a break. However, it's also an exciting time for NBA fans to see whether the league's stars will either stay put or have a change in scenery, such as when the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant. Interestingly, this is arguably the busiest time of the year for NBA GMs as they try to make some much-needed upgrades to win the elusive NBA title. Here is a look at 10 NBA offseason acquisitions that led to a championship.

Alex Caruso – Oklahoma City Thunder (2024)

One of the biggest moves the Oklahoma City Thunder made prior to the 2024-25 season was swapping Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. Giddey was initially part of the Thunder's future until off-court woes affected the team. But with the addition of Caruso, the Thunder added a reliable veteran presence who was capable of providing extra possessions with his hustle and contributions that go beyond the stat sheet. He won his second NBA championship with Oklahoma City thanks to his impact in the playoffs.

Kevin Garnett – Boston Celtics (2007)

After the Celtics were pretty much out of relevancy for quite some time, the front office swung for the fences when they traded for Kevin Garnett during the 2007 offseason. Garnett ultimately injected some competitiveness and beefed up Boston's frontcourt with his size, intensity, and defense. With KG in tow, the Celtics ended their championship drought.

Ray Allen – Boston Celtics (2007) and Miami Heat (2012)

Aside from KG, Boston also acquired Ray Allen from a blockbuster trade in 2007. The Celtics enjoyed the big three of Paul Pierce, KG, and Allen to win the 2008 NBA championship. Coincidentally, Allen left Boston in 2012 by signing with the Miami Heat as a free agent. His outside shooting allowed him to win a pair of NBA championships for two different super teams.

Manu Ginobili – San Antonio Spurs (2002)

The San Antonio Spurs originally drafted Manu Ginobili in the second round with the 57th pick at the 1999 NBA Draft. The team only signed him three years later due to his commitments in Europe. Fortunately, the wait was worth it as the Argentinian star was the missing piece to bring the Spurs another title. Ginobili was a reserve guard during the team's 2002-03 campaign.

Metta World Peace – Los Angeles Lakers (2009)

After the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers finally won a title without Shaquille O'Neal, the team needed some upgrades to defend their title. As a result, they brought in Metta World Peace during the summer despite his previous heated confrontation against Bryant in the playoffs. Nonetheless, World Peace proved to be a vital acquisition, especially in the 2010 NBA Playoffs, capped off by a clutch three-point basket in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Jrue Holiday – Boston Celtics (2023)

In the 2023 offseason, the headlines were about a blockbuster trade swirling around Damian Lillard. However, it was the Boston Celtics that won the trade in the end when they snatched away NBA champion Jrue Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday's playmaking and elite perimeter defense proved to be the missing piece for the Celtics, who had been trying to get over the hump. On the other hand, the Bucks failed to win a title with Lillard, who the Bucks recently waived after suffering a torn Achilles.

Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers (2019)

After the arrival of LeBron James in Los Angeles, the team knew they needed to maximize his championship window. Unfortunately, their set of youngsters weren't going to cut it. As a result, the Lakers traded away Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart to land All-Star big man Anthony Davis. He proved to be the perfect running mate to James as both stars carried the Purple and Gold inside the NBA Bubble to capture championship banner No. 17.

Kevin Durant – Golden State Warriors (2016)

Kevin Durant triggered a lot of haters after making a move to the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 offseason. The move was frowned upon, especially after the Thunder had just been eliminated by the Warriors in the playoffs. Nonetheless, Durant's risky switch was worth it in the end. He won back-to-back NBA titles with Golden State, cementing his legacy as one of the greats.

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto Raptors (2018)

Growing disgruntled with the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi Leonard wanted out despite leading the franchise to a title back in 2014. In the end, the Spurs shipped out the 2014 NBA Finals MVP to the Toronto Raptors, a destination that Leonard wasn't fond of. Fortunately, the one-year rental was worth it. Leonard carried the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title while taking down a Warriors dynasty that was gunning for a three-peat.

Magic Johnson – Los Angeles Lakers (1979)

Throughout NBA history, there has only been one rookie to ever win the NBA Finals MVP. Magic Johnson continues to be the lone player to claim the award in his first year in the league. The Lakers selected Johnson with the first overall pick at the 1979 NBA Draft, proving to be one of the greatest offseason moves in franchise history.