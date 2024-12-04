Saying the New Orleans Pelicans (4-18) are suffering through one of the most injury-ravaged, drama-filled seasons in professional sports might be an understatement. It's gotten that bad in the Big Easy amid Zion Williamson's agency change, Herb Jones' recent shoulder injury, and Dejounte Murray's broken hand on Opening Night. The list of injury reports, timeline updates, and transactions to fill roster spots in between could fill a horror novel as far as fans are concerned. They've witnessed two wins in the Smoothie King Center, or anywhere, since the NBA's opening week.

Willie Green's Pelicans are playing to win back some pride as reviving any NBA Playoffs hopes going into December seems a long-shot proposition at best. Thankfully, there are reinforcements on the way to help battle through a brutal schedule. Up next is Jones, a fan favorite who has been itching to play after seeing Trey Murphy III and Murray make it back to the court.

ClutchPoints caught up with Jones and snagged some good news to pass along regarding a rehab process that has “been going good.” The rote motions and patience required for shoulder rehabs are not as mentally draining on Jones as others have experienced. Having had five shoulder surgeries, it was a pleasant surprise to hear Jones could not relate to any of the setbacks or limits mentioned during the postgame conversation.

Some of it’s like fishing in a way, just “ain’t catching nothing” but strength, per Jones.

Pelicans asking a lot from Herb Jones

The aggravating impatience comes more from sitting on the sidelines than in the training room. Jones has been getting shots up and did play in a cast during college. Biding time with nothing to do but watch another loss unfold is more infuriating than another rep with a low-pound weight band. Green admitted to ClutchPoints that it has been tough on the team's defensive ace but everyone expects there to be better days ahead.

“It's been tough on (Jones). There's been some challenges in terms of being out,” Green relayed. “Herb wants to be on the floor with his teammates but there is a hope that we will get some of these guys back soon. Until then we've just got to stay together and keep working.”

The hope is Jones returns sooner rather than later, perhaps even for a December 5 date in the Smoothie King Center with the Phoenix Suns. Jones was upgraded to doubtful before a road game against the Atlanta Hawks, a 124-112 loss. If not in time for the Suns, the Pelicans host the Oklahoma City Thunder the following night. Unfortunately, a back-to-back set could mean Jones is left without much support.

Green remains unphased, as explained after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Those guys are together. They are brothers behind the scenes. They are all supporting each other,” noted Green. “We are all in a difficult stretch and facing adversity but as a group, as a whole, that's when we continue to pull together. Continue to fight through it. We all understand that eventually, things will turn. I'm proud of our guys and the way they stick together. It's just tough while you are going through it.”