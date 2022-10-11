Zion Williamson has looked like his old self again for the New Orleans Pelicans during the offseason. The sample size has been undeniably small, but at this point, Pels fans should definitely be feeling excited about what’s ahead this season for their prized superstar.

For his part, ESPN’s NBA insider Marc J. Spears is all-in on the Zion hype train. The senior broadcaster has seen enough to make an audacious claim that not only will Williamson bounce back in 2022-23, but that he believes this young man is going to force himself into the MVP conversation at the end of the season (h/t Zion Nation on Twitter):

“he averaged 27 and seven and seven when he’s out of shape, what’s he gonna do now while he’s in shape?” Spears pointed out. “I’m telling you all now, he’s gonna be an MVP candidate. His smile, the bounce from Duke is back. He’s gonna be special this season.”

It’s hard to argue against Spears’ statement here. Williamson does seem to be enjoying his basketball again, and this has translated into some very early, yet highly promising signs for the 22-year-old.

The only thing that appears to be standing in Zion’s way is his health. Injuries have played a major role in his first three seasons with the Pelicans, with the All-Star power forward being forced to miss the entirety of the previous campaign due to a lingering foot injury. New Orleans fans are praying that this all changes this coming season.

Could 2022-23 be Zion Williamson’s year? Marc J. Spears clearly thinks so.