It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 500 days since Zion Williamson scored his last NBA bucket. Well, the good news is that the New Orleans Pelicans superstar just ended that streak on Tuesday night after scoring his first two points against the Chicago Bulls in a preseason matchup.

In true Zion fashion, the Pelicans forward powered his way to an offensive rebound to get a putback bucket all over Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Zion is back! 🚨 Zion Williamson with his first bucket after missing all of last season 🙌pic.twitter.com/fy6Y84RDnR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Zion trailed Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum’s drive, and he outhustled both Vucevic and Patrick Williams for the offensive board. Williamson tried to throw that one down with a two-handed slam, but the ball slipped out of his hands. It doesn’t matter much, though, as the former first overall pick still managed to score a deuce — and 1.

Not long after, Williamson erased all question marks about his current physical state as he blew by Williams in the post to finish with an emphatic two-handed flush:

Back like he never left 💪 Zion Williamson throws it down from the baseline! 😤pic.twitter.com/kPvaEzQUTH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Pat Williams stood no chance as Zion showcased his quickness against the Bulls big man. After seeing him take off for that dunk, it is clear that Williamson has not lost a single ounce of his bounce. At this point, it’s safe to say that Zion Williamson is back.

The Pelicans are welcoming their star back with open arms after Zion was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury. He looks fully recovered right now, and Pels fans will be praying that he’s able to stay healthy this time around.