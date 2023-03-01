New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas didn’t make much of an impact in Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic. He finished with just eight points — on 2-for-4 shooting from the field — and five rebounds in the 101-93 Pelicans loss. Still, when the Pelicans visit the Mode Center on Wednesday night to play Damian Lillard, Jeramy Grant, and the Portland Trail Blazers, every Pelicans fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Jonas Valanciunas playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Jonas Valanciunas injury status vs. Blazers

The Pelicans have Valanciunas listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to a calf injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Defensive ace Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) is also questionable to play for New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pelicans franchise. He’s averaging 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The Lithuanian native is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Valanciunas’ current 82.1% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Wednesday night’s game between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers to go down to the wire, with or without Valanciunas in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for their playoff lives with approximately 20 games left to go in the regular season. But with regard to the question, Is Jonas Valanciunas playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is maybe.