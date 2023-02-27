The Orlando Magic (25-36) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) on Monday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has lost two of their last three games and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 55% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. New Orleans has lost three straight and clings to 10th place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans covered 47% of their games while 54% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. Orlando took a 13-point victory back in January.

Here are the Magic-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Pelicans Odds

Orlando Magic: +4 (-112)

New Orleans Pelicans: -4 (-108)

Over: 227 (-112)

Under: 227 (-108)

How To Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

TV: Bally Florida, Bally New Orleans

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando seems to be trending towards a rest-of-the-season tank as they sit 3.5 games back of the play-in game. The Magic remain a formidable opponent, however, thanks to their frisky defense. Orlando allows 113.7 PPG – a league-average mark. They are especially skilled at defending the paint, however, as their 48.3 PPG allowed ranks eighth in the league. That bodes especially well for their chances of covering tonight considering New Orleans is a top-ten team in interior scoring. Perhaps their biggest strength is their work on the glass as Orlando ranks in the top ten in defensive rebound rate. They’ll need to be on their A-game in that category tonight since New Orleans ranks ninth in offensive rebound rate.

The Magic are led by a pair of budding stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero leads the team with 19.7 PPG in addition to 6.6 RPG and 3.6 APG. The Rookie of the Year favorite is a dangerous scorer despite being just 20 years old. Although he was held to just 11 points in their previous meeting with New Orleans, he has the potential to go for 30 on any given night and should be in for a big night following a string of quiet performances.

As for Wagner, the second-year wing falls right behind Banchero with 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 3.5 APG. The 6’10” playmaker is coming off back-to-back 21-point nights and is playing some of his best ball of the season right now. An efficient scorer, Wagner shoots 49% overall, 37% from three, and 83% from the free-throw line. After he dropped 30 points, nine assists, and six rebounds on the Pelicans in their previous meeting, expect him to come out firing given his recent hot stretch.

The X-factor for the Magic is former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. Fultz has resurrected his career this season and is coming on well of late. Over their last five games, Fultz leads the team with 17.2 PPG and 5.6 APG.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans has fallen off a cliff after holding the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a good part of the beginning of the season. The Pelicans are clinging to the last play-in spot currently but are just 0.5 games up on the surging Blazers. However, the Pelicans remain a solid team as they rank around the league average in both scoring and points allowed. New Orleans is especially dangerous in the paint where they rank sixth with 54.7 PPG. They are an incredibly unselfish team as well, ranking ninth with 25.7 APG. Perhaps their biggest strength on offense is their ability to get to the basket and draw fouls. The Pelicans rank in the top ten in both free throws made and free throws attempted per game.

The Pelicans are led by forward Brandon Ingram. Ingram missed a good chunk of the beginning of the season but is really starting to come along now that he is healthy. Over his last five games, Ingram averaged 27.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 3.2 APG. His outside shot is finally falling as he is shooting 52% from three over that span on 4.6 attempts per game.

The X-factor for the Pelicans tonight is veteran guard CJ McCollum. CJ has been the glue that has held this team together throughout various injuries this season. For the season, McCollum averages 21 PPG and 5.9 APG. Additionally, he is having a strong season from beyond the arc with 2.8 made threes per game and a 38% three-point percentage. Despite some poor shooting, McCollum managed 23 points and seven assists in their most recent matchup with the Magic.

Final Magic-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

New Orleans has been incredibly inconsistent but they should be able to take care of the lowly Magic in a home affair tonight.

Final Magic-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -4 (-108)