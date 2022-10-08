Jaxson Hayes injury update a brutal NBA preseason blow to Pelicans

Jaxson Hayes is expected to miss at least two weeks due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, per Marc Stein. However, podcaster Jeff Stotts shared information on the injury that won’t please New Orleans Pelicans fans.

“A torn UCL is relatively uncommon in the NBA but the injury did sideline Paul George for 43 games (96 days) last season. The average number of missed games for confirmed UCL sprains in the NBA is about 20 games (~46 days).”

The Pelicans and their fans are hoping Jaxson’s Hayes injury doesn’t keep him out for long. But it is difficult to place a strict timetable on this specific injury given it’s relative rarity in the league.

22-year old Jaxson Hayes is an exciting up-and-coming player on the Pelicans. He’s seen steady improvement through the course of his first 3 NBA seasons. He averaged 9 points per game on 62 percent field goal shooting during the 2021-2022 campaign. At 6’11, Hayes profiles as an athletic big man. He also has the ability to stretch the floor as evidenced by his 35 three-point percentage last year.

The Pelicans roster may be enough to give them a chance at a deep postseason run. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are expected to lead the charge for this team. Meanwhile, Zion William may officially establish himself as an NBA superstar if he stays healthy. And players like Jaxson Hayes provide necessary depth behind the Pelicans’ stars.

The Pelicans are hopeful Hayes can return sooner rather than later. We will continue to monitor updates on his status.