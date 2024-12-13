The New Orleans Pelicans (5-20) are feeling the pain this season as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram mostly watch loss from the sidelines. Practically everyone on the payroll has needed a few days to a few months off due to injury. Thankfully for head coach Willie Green, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III are back in the rotations. Unfortunately, Jordan Hawkins (back) will need more time to ramp up from non-contact drills.

Hawkins delivered some concerning news during the practice session media scrum before the Pelicans hosted the Phoenix Suns. The 22-year-old shared that there was still pain after 15 games (and counting) on the sidelines, and the issue dates back to college.

“I wouldn't say that (there is no pain),” Hawkins stated. “But people always go through back pain. I've just got to do the right things…It's good. Out on the practice court and slowly getting back better.”

As for the time on the sidelines and trip to see a back specialist?

“It sucks, but health is more important,” admitted Hawkins. “It's a whole lot of stuff going on in the back, and (the specialist) broke it down for me. It was good to get opinions on it…It's worse now than it was in college, but I've always had back problems.”

Hawkins being available would significantly help as the shorthanded Pelicans faced off against the Kings with just 10 available players. The problem is rehabbing a back mainly calls for taking things easy during a difficult time for the team.

“Just rest is the biggest thing. Doing a lot of stretching,” Hawkins replied. “Getting more core stronger.”

Jordan Hawkins (11 games) was averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 33% shooting from three-point range before the back stiffened up. He admitted the Cooper Flagg-focused Pelicans are sticking with no-contact drills for now, so a return before Christmas Day seems unlikely. Getting up to five-on-five speed will take time after all of the rest diminished Hawkins' cardio back to training camp levels.