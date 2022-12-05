By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans got a big win at home on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets and it wasn’t Zion Williamson, nor was it Brandon Ingram, nor C.J. McCollum who led the way. The Pelicans were powered by Jose Alvarado who dropped a career-high 38 points on a career-best eight made three-point shots. After the game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green dropped a ton of praise on Alvarado as per the Pelicans Twitter page.

“Very rarely is there a day that Jose doesn’t come in and do what he did tonight, he does that in practice, shootarounds, walkthroughs, film, that’s just who he is,” Willie Green said. “It was a joy to watch.”

After going undrafted in the 2021 draft, Jose Alvarado has managed to carve out a crucial role for himself off the Pelicans bench. Last season as a rookie, he suited up in 54 games for the Pelicans. Alvarado was initially signed to a two-way contract but played well enough to have that converted to a standard contract. He was a big part of the team’s postseason run, beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to earn the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and then pushing the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Alvarado has also been a defensive sparkplug for the Pelicans with his signature sneak up from behind steals earning him the nickname: ‘Grand Theft Alvarado.”

This season, Alvarado has been putting up 8.7 points per game and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range.