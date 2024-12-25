The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson injury saga continues. After Williamson has only played six games this season, the tension between him and the franchise is growing, game by game. Former New Orleans center and now ESPN host Kendrick Perkins explained on the Road Trippin Podcast how the former No. 1 overall pick and the organization aren't seeing eye to eye.

“My source tells me that they are not on the same page at all,” Perkins said. “Here is the thing: I’m not going to ever question anyone's injuries. Mother f***er says that they’re hurt, then dammit, they’re hurt. But if you're going to get the images and the images come back, that it ain’t a problem, I’m like, okay, cool. Is basketball something you love, that you want to do, or are you just enjoying everything that basketball has to offer outside of basketball?

Willamson's recovery has had Pelicans fans questioning what's exactly going on. After receiving definitive timelines, it's reverted to non-descriptive return dates. Although there's been a more clear understanding of when he'll return, it's still odd. In his six games, he's been more productive attacking the basket. His scoring numbers are down, but Williamson is shooting a career-high 10 free throws a game.

Kendrick Perkins's criticism of Zion Williamson is a microcosm of the Pelicans injury struggles

This has been an ongoing question with Williamson in the past over his fitness. Also, many have questioned if he cares enough about his career to stay healthy and fit. The Pelicans have to decide what they want to do with him. He signed a five-year, $197 million deal in 2022. He is under contract until the '27-‘28 season. His cap hit is $36 million this year and gradually goes up to over $44 million by that last season.

Not to mention, New Orleans has more contract problems of their own. Most notably, the Pelicans didn't extend Brandon Ingram this offseason. His name has been on the trade rumor wagon the entire season. Furthermore, the injury woes are at an all-time high for the franchise. The Pelicans had a record eight players out for one game. Many of them had week or even month-long injuries.

Regardless, having Williamson back in any capacity would do wonders for the franchise. However, no one can teach having drive. As Perkins alluded to, it could be another case of loving the basketball lifestyle but not basketball itself. Still, it's too early to tell, at least this season, if that's the case.