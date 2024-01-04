Larry Nance Jr. dished on the biggest area of importance for the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a big win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, a statement game on the road against the top team in the Western Conference so far this season, and Larry Nance Jr. spoke about how defense is the key for the Pelicans to be an elite team in the league.

“It starts on the defensive end for us,” Larry Nance Jr. said, according to Jim Eichenhofer of The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast. “We've got guys who can score 20 in their sleep. The offense is going to come easy for us, that's not a problem. The defensive end is where we've got to hang our hat and take pride in.”

The Pelicans rely on the trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum on offense, and that usually is a good recipe. Zion Williamson put up 27, while CJ McCollum scored 24 and Brandon Ingram scored 19 in the win against the Timberwolves.

Nance is one of the players who can bring a defensive energy for the team. He was a key player last night, grabbing nine rebounds in the effort.

With the win, the Pelicans moved to 21-14 on the season, and they are now in the sixth spot in the tightly-contested Western Conference. It seems as if the Pelicans might be figuring things out as of late, as they have now won four games in a row.

Up next are the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Friday night, followed by a road trip with games against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and two games against the Dallas Mavericks. This upcoming stretch will be telling regarding where the Pelicans stack up in the West.