The Colorado Rockies are on pace to have the worst record in MLB history. Safe to say, they are expected to sell pieces at the trade deadline. But with such a poor team, will anyone want any of their pieces? The Rockies do have some relievers who will be coveted at the MLB trade deadline, like Viktor Vednick, but won't give them up for nothing.

“The Colorado Rockies are listening to trade offers for reliever Victor Vodnik, but the asking price is high, league sources said. Similarly, the Rockies would entertain calls on reliever Seth Halvorsen, but would want a big return,” Katie Woo and Will Sammon wrote in The Athletic. “Each pitcher is under club control for a handful of seasons. Vodnik, 25, isn’t a free agent until after the 2029 season. Halvorsen, also 25, doesn’t reach free agency until after the 2030 season.”

“If Colorado were to trade any of its relievers with club control, rival teams suggested Jake Bird as the likeliest to go,” they continued.

Bird has a 3.96 ERA in 43 appearances this year. He is arbitration-eligible this offseason and will be a free agent in 2029. The Rockies could send him out to increase their prospect pipeline ranking.

Vednik has been one of the Rockies' best relievers this season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 31 appearances, far and away the best season of his career. With the high demand and low supply of relievers at the MLB trade deadline, a contender could blow the Rockies away with an offer. But they are not going to give him up for nothing.

Halvorsen has been brutal this year, with a 5.02 ERA in 39 appearances. He has nine saves and three blown saves this year and won't be making postseason saves for a contender. That decreases his value, especially for teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, who desperately need a closer.