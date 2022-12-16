By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Two games during Thursday’s four-game slate were blowouts. The Memphis Grizzlies destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns are giving the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers the business. However, the matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz offered enough excitement to compensate for whatever those other games may have lacked. And that’s all thanks to Larry Nance Jr.’s heroics.

With the Pelicans and Jazz locked in a close contest, absolute chaos ensued in the final minutes. Jordan Clarkson sank a deep triple to tie the game at 118. Lauri Markkanen, not to be outdone by his teammate, sank a triple to give the Jazz a three-point lead. Zion Williamson made an easy layup to bring the Pels to within one, but Mike Conley proceeded to nail two crucial freebies to give Utah a more comfortable lead. But the Pelicans don’t know when to quit.

CJ McCollum had a good look to tie the game on the ensuing possession, but bricked the shot. Larry Nance Jr., tapped the ball (the first of his heroics), which eventually found the hands of an open Trey Murphy III, who drained a game-tying triple with two seconds left. The game appeared destined for overtime, but the Jazz drew up an incredible play to free up Lauri Markkanen on a lob. But Nance Jr. did not want to go gently into that good night. He went up to challenge Markkanen’s layup and blocked the shot just as it was approaching its apex.

WILD ENDING 🤯 Jazz/Pelicans is going to overtime on a no goaltend. Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/8Xffj17lJV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 16, 2022

The officials called a goaltend on Larry Nance Jr., who was flabbergasted by the officials’ decision. However, after a review, the officials overturned the original call, causing Nance and the Pelicans to breathe a sigh of relief with the game going to an extra period.

At the time of writing, the Jazz have taken a 129-125 lead in OT with a minutes left thanks in no small part to Jordan Clarkson’s 39-point explosion to outduel Zion Williamson.