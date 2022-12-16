By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Many expected a heated Thursday night battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. After all, these are top-two seeds in their respective conferences thus far this season. Moreover, they have superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant squaring off, a matchup that’s sure to exhilarate even the most casual fan. But the game became ugly for the Bucks, and fast.

From the first quarter, it was clear that the Bucks, simply, didn’t have it tonight. The Grizzlies ran off to a 33-18 lead to end the first quarter, and they did not look back. They continued to put the Bucks to the sword, racing to a 70-41 lead at the half behind Morant’s total control of the game and Steven Adams’ stifling defense. And to rub salt on the Bucks’ wounds, they just couldn’t keep pace with the Grizzlies’ firepower.

Thus far, Memphis has led by as many as 50 points, 121-71. And NBA Twitter is dumbfounded as to how the Bucks, of all teams, despite missing Jrue Holiday, could falter to this poorly a degree.

Mollywhoppin’ in Memphis. Sheesh. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) December 16, 2022

🤯 130 – 84 Grizzlies are decimating the Bucks — wapheeq™ (@wabbillionaire) December 16, 2022

It ain’t NO way the bucks down 40+ right now😭 — ᴄʏ (@CyFly9) December 16, 2022

The grizzlies beating the bucks by WHAT ?!?!? — FRÉ$H 🇧🇸🇭🇹 (@Prince_BOS) December 16, 2022

Anyone feel like they are watching an actual grizzly vs an actual buck? — Brandon miller (@B_Millz54) December 16, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo, after an uncharacteristic 9-26 performance two nights ago, struggled from the field yet again, going 5-13, clearly not being his best self. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton would want to put himself through the neuralyzer after a horrid 1-12, four-turnover performance, with a flagrant foul and an airball that’s just indicative of how terribly the night has gone for the Bucks.

Is this a dirty play by Khris Middleton? pic.twitter.com/UnolhL1W5s — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 16, 2022

Just watched Khris Middleton have his worst performance and airball while the bucks losing by a 40 ball, I’m not well pic.twitter.com/imkD8N4e1U — K. Lee 🤲🏽 (@ITS_KEVINDEVON) December 16, 2022

Khris Middleton played one of the worst games I’ve ever seen today — TheIiteKing (@OdeezyFbaby) December 16, 2022

where tf is Giannis??? — JAYLO (@liljaylaaaaa) December 16, 2022

Giannis is trash build the wall he can’t do nothing lol — Barry 7 (@GarricksGarr4) December 16, 2022

Of course, these are overreactions. People are prisoners of the moment. Antetokounmpo and Middleton should bounce back soon, given their track record.

On the other hand, Ja Morant continues to impress. In only 26 minutes, Morant dropped a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. He punctuated his night with an incredible alley-oop to Brandon Clarke.

Ja Morant passes it to Brandon Clarke for the jam to give himself a triple double for the night with 25/10/10 pic.twitter.com/QnTfAySlgS — dave (@nbadaves) December 16, 2022

MEMPHIS GRIZZ UP BY 50 against Giannis and the bucks..is this the NBA? Grizzlies back on top of the league. This team is going ALL. THE. WAY. Too deep. And being led by a healthy JA MORANT and Jaren Jackson Jr, dillon Brooks, etc. — Jat Bayless (@youngbossJNB) December 16, 2022

Ja Morant is not even at his best and he’s hands down one of the best guards I’ve ever seen. — Acting Is Life (@TrapCinephile) December 16, 2022

The Bucks will have one-day off to pick themselves up following this demoralizing 142-101 loss. They will take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will look to keep it rolling when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team they destroyed by 73-points last season, on Saturday.