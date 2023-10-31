The Golden State Warriors, on the second night of a back-to-back, gave up no inch to the more rested New Orleans Pelicans thanks to an electric performance from Stephen Curry. Curry, after embarrassing the Houston Rockets on Sunday night with a slew of incredible shots in the fourth quarter, was back at it again, this time doing most of his damage in the first three quarters en route to a 130-102 win.

The game was basically over by the time the third quarter buzzer had sounded; led by Curry's 30 points to that point, the Warriors took a 20-point lead into the fourth that they wouldn't come close to relinquishing. In the end, Curry finished with 42 points on 15-22 shooting from the field (7-15 from three), leading the way for a Dubs team that was missing Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga.

But Stephen Curry, being the all-world superstar that he is, recognizes the Warriors' need for him to command the ball more and attack with a more aggressive mindset, especially with prominent members of their offensive attack missing on the night.

“When those two guys are out, especially Klay, it opens up more opportunities. I had to be aggressive because it opens up options for everybody else too,” Curry told NBA TV's Dennis Scott following the Warriors' victory. “So thankfully shots went down early which kinda got us into it, especially in a back-to-back, it's tough.”

Stephen Curry, indeed, got it going early; he had 16 points in the first quarter, effectively setting the pace for what was a breathtaking Warriors offense on the night. Against the Pelicans, the Warriors ended up shooting 52 percent from the field, and when they're clicking like this, they're truly tough to beat.

With Curry playing this way for the Warriors, can he manage to put up another strong push to win his third MVP award?