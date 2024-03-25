The New Orleans Pelicans wasted no time in taking care of the Detroit Pistons to close out a 3-1 road trip. The team lost Brandon Ingram (knee) to a freak fall and only got four points out of Zion Williamson, but still they head back to the Smoothie King Center well clear of the NBA Play-In Tournament line. The chemistry between Williamson and CJ McCollum is a big reason why.
The Pelicans are chasing a special season despite recent injuries to Ingram and Dyson Daniels (knee). Williamson credited the on-court time spent with McCollum last season as a reason why the pair is working well without Ingram in the rotations. McCollum has contributed 53 points and 14 assists over the past two games, both victories for Willie Green's group. Williamson missed only one shot in the latest win, looking to be back on track after taking a back seat in the win over the Miami Heat.
“We executed when we needed to. Whenever they went on runs, we countered it with a run right back…,” Williamson explained. “Me and CJ, we got great chemistry, especially from last season so you know we're there. When I talk about that chemistry it is when all three of us are out there. I think we're in a great spot with that but me and CJ, we're good.”
Williamson bounced back after a four-point performance in Miami. He finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in Detroit. The Pelicans led wire-to-wire, built a comfortable 22-point lead, and limited their turnovers (10) to keep the game from ever getting too close. Green even gave Williamson a longer runway once the All-Star picked up steam.
“(Williamson) got it going about halfway through the first quarter, and we were just going to ride it,” Green shared. “That's why I didn't take him out until the second.”
“I know my teammates and my coaches trust me,” said Williamson. “I wasn't tripping over that game. Coming into this game, I just wanted to get the win and that's what we did.”
They did it knowing exactly what they had to bring to a road game against one of the NBA's worst teams. Zion Williamson summed up CJ McCollum's biggest area of contribution with an ear-to-ear grin.
“Scoring,” Williamson responded matter-of-factly. “I think that's just naturally like who he is. CJ is such a great teammate and a great leader (that) when the coaches ask him to facilitate, he'll do that but I went to CJ like ‘hey man cut that out. I need you to score. He's been doing it.”
They've been doing it together, actually, thanks to a comfortable on-court chemistry.