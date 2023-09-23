The NBA essentially added an extra roster spot for teams this season with the addition of a third two-way contract spot. That brings the total number of players teams can carry into the regular season to 18, 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. At this point in the offseason, so close to the start of training camp, most NBA teams have filled out their rosters already. At most, they have a couple of two-way contract spots open. The New Orleans Pelicans only had one of their two-way contract roster spots filled. The Pelicans filled another of their two-way contract spots with the signing of rookie Kaiser Gates as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward Kaiser Gates on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gates averaged 14 points on 55.4 percent 3-point shooting for G League Long Island last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2023

Kaiser Gates joins Dereon Seabron on the Pelicans roster under a two-way contract. Gates is essentially an NBA rookie should he make it to opening night. He's been in preseason and training camp with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls and has been signed by the Brooklyn Nets but he's never made it to the regular season.

Gates played for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the second straight year. Through five games he averaged 3.6 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with splits of 29.4 percent shooting from the field, 23.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Gates is no stranger to the G League, however, and he'll spend most of his time this season with the Pelicans affiliate the Birmingham Squadron. In four seasons he's played for the Windy City Bulls, Maine Red Claws and Long Island Nets.