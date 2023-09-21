As per the NBA's new CBA, teams are now allowed a maximum of three two-way contracts, up from the previous maximum of two. The addition of the two-way contract has essentially added up to three extra roster spots. There's a catch though as players signed to two-way contracts are only able to suit up in 50 games with their NBA team. The rest of their time will be spent with their team's G League affiliate. They are also not eligible to play in the playoffs unless their contracts are converted to standard contracts. The San Antonio Spurs added to their roster this week with the signing of former Toledo star Seth Millner to a two-way contract as per Michael Scott of Hoopshype.com

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a two-way deal with Seth Millner, league sources told @hoopshype. Millner played for San Antonio in Summer League and graduated from Toledo. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 18, 2023

On a two-way contract, Seth Millner will spend most of his time on the Austin Spurs roster in the G League. Millner went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending three seasons at Toledo. He began his college career at Cleveland State before playing a season of junior college basketball at Northwest Florida State College. Millner joins Dominick Barlow and Sir'Jabari Rice as the Spurs other two-way contract players.

Millner played for the Spurs during NBA Summer League first in Sacramento and then in Las Vegas. Over the course of five games total, Millner averaged 5.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 32.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Millner will have a chance to become one of the latest in a long list of gems the Spurs scouting staff has found.