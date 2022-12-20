By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, it remains unclear when Brandon Ingram will be able to return to the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old recently suffered a setback on his road to recovery from a sprain on his big left toe which further delayed his return to action. Right now, the Pels have yet to release a firm timetable on their All-Star’s comeback, and right now, there seems to be a bit of concern on the Brandon Ingram front.

NBA guru Shams Charania recently provided a murky update on Ingram’s current injury status. The renowned insider also discussed how his health is going to be perhaps the biggest concern for New Orleans this season:

“I think right now it’s the health of Brandon Ingram,” Shams said. “He’s missed the last about a month with the sprained toe, and I’m told the hope is that he’s back at some point soon, but there’s still not that clarity as far as when that point will be. I think for him and Zion Williamson, it is so important this season to get a level of chemistry. … I don’t think there’s a clash on how they play, but I know there’s an importance on the season, on this roster to get both of these guys chemistry.”

As Shams said, the Pelicans need to get Ingram back as soon as possible with the objective of giving him as much time to get a chemistry going with Zion Williamson. New Orleans has been one of the best teams in the NBA of late, and this has been because of Zion’s strong play. Since he’s been out for so long, Ingram might find it difficult to acclimatize himself with the team early on, so it’s much better if he gets more time to do so.

The Pelicans have high hopes this season and it goes without saying that their level of success will be determined by how Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson play together the rest of the way.