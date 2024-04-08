The New Orleans Pelicans grabbed a much-needed win on Sunday night over the Phoenix Suns with Zion Williamson leading the way. The big man showed out for 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. In the process, Zion reached a simple feat.
Sunday marked the first time in Williamson's career he drained two jumpers outside of 10 feet in a single game. Via ESPN's Andrew Lopez:
“Crazy but true: Last night was Zion’s first time making multiple 2-point jumpers outside 10 feet in the same game, per Second Spectrum tracking data. It’s a shot he works on in practice all the time. Using it more in games will help when teams pack the paint against Pels’ O.”
It's not a huge deal by any means, but the fact that Zion is taking these shots in the first place is extremely important to the Pelicans' success.
Zion Williamson X-factor in chase for playoff spot
New Orleans is currently tied with the Suns at 46-32 for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have four games left and will need to finish strong in order to steer clear of the play-in tournament potentially.
When it comes to Zion Williamson, we all know he's a player who does most of his scoring around the cup. That makes sense considering the former first overall pick is physical. You might as well impose your will down low. However, if Williamson can hit jump shots more consistently, he becomes a more versatile weapon for the Pelicans. Just imagine if Zion starts taking more triples with success, too? It would be a game-changer for this team. He's shooting 35.7% from downtown on just 0.2 attempts per night. In other words, Williamson essentially never chucks up shots from deep.
Overall though, it's been a solid campaign for the ex-Duke standout. He's managed to stay healthy, posting averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. While his numbers are slightly down from past seasons, he's available. That's the most important component.
Zion took over on Sunday in a crucial matchup with major playoff implications. The 23-year-old joined DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis as the only players in franchise history to post a minimum of 25 points, 10 boards, five dimes, and five blocks, via The Athletic. This was the type of performance that proves why Williamson was considered such a phenom coming out of college.
“That s— was legendary. That s— was really legendary,” Pelicans teammate Trey Murphy said of Zion's showing.
Zion stepped up in the fourth quarter and led the Pelicans to a massive victory without his co-star, Brandon Ingram. Williamson knows he has to get it done in the big moments or else the critics will continue to talk:
“It was kind of one of those moments. People remember the greats because of key moments, whether it’s in the playoffs or a key regular season win,” Zion Williamson said. “If I want to be one of those players, I’ve got to make it happen in those moments.”
The Suns would be the No. 6 seed if the playoffs began right now because of the tie-breaker with the Pelicans therefore New Orleans has a bit of work to do to push Phoenix into the play-in instead. Zion must continue to ball out.